Manchester United ready to consider selling first-team trio for combined £242m transfer fees

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sell first-team trio Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Matteo Darmian for a combined £242million.

It perhaps seems unlikely that Pogba will leave as United most likely demand £150m for the France international in a bid to fight off potential suitors.

However, that is their asking price for Pogba, along with £80m for Lukaku and £12m for Darmian, according to the Evening Standard.

It may also be that Lukaku’s asking price ends up being too high to realistically see him leave, with the Standard noting that Man Utd rejected an offer of around £54m from Inter Milan.

It makes sense that Darmian is another player the club would be prepared to offload this summer after his total lack of impact at Old Trafford.

The report also mentions Alexis Sanchez as someone MUFC would let go, though a specific asking price is not mentioned as his wages are expected to be a bigger issue.

United fans would probably gladly see the back of the likes of Lukaku, Sanchez and Darmian after their poor performances for the club, whilst perhaps being a bit more split on Pogba.

The 26-year-old has his flaws, but is also a world class performer in the right conditions and someone who could be worth sticking with and building a team around.

That said, if the Red Devils could in theory raise £242m from these sales, that could go a long way if reinvested elsewhere in the transfer market.