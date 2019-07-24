Menu

Manchester United very close to £67m transfer as they choose between Eriksen, Fernandes and Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly very close to a £67million transfer deal for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

According to AS, the Red Devils seem to have made the Serbia international a priority over other midfield options – Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen and Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes.

MORE: Approach made: Liverpool and Manchester United face being beaten to quality transfer

The report mentions those two as alternatives, but state Man Utd seem to have made real progress on a potential deal to sign Milinkovic-Savic.

However, it’s suggested by AS that the transfer will only go through if Paul Pogba leaves for Real Madrid, with the highly-regarded Serie A star lined up to replace the Frenchman.

It remains to be seen how this will all pan out as MUFC have generally been linked with a number of midfield players this summer.

paul pogba peth glory friendly

Paul Pogba’s Manchester United future could be in some doubt

sergej milinkovic-savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is being strongly linked with Manchester United

Pogba also continues to dominate headlines, but the Evening Standard have claimed United want as much as £150m for him, which could quite likely make him unaffordable even to a club like Real Madrid.

Another report from AS has, however, suggested Los Blancos plan to sell Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez for big money to help fund the move.

More Stories / Latest News

The Times have also linked Pogba with a move away, quoting his agent Mino Raiola as stating he’s already working on his client’s departure.

If the 26-year-old does leave, any one of Milinkovic-Savic, Eriksen or Fernandes look like fine potential replacements for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

christian eriksen tottenham

Christian Eriksen is also a rumoured option for Manchester United

bruno fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has also been linked several times with Manchester United

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Christian Eriksen Paul Pogba Sergej Milinkovic-Savic