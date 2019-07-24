Manchester United very close to £67m transfer as they choose between Eriksen, Fernandes and Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United are reportedly very close to a £67million transfer deal for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

According to AS, the Red Devils seem to have made the Serbia international a priority over other midfield options – Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen and Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes.

The report mentions those two as alternatives, but state Man Utd seem to have made real progress on a potential deal to sign Milinkovic-Savic.

However, it’s suggested by AS that the transfer will only go through if Paul Pogba leaves for Real Madrid, with the highly-regarded Serie A star lined up to replace the Frenchman.

It remains to be seen how this will all pan out as MUFC have generally been linked with a number of midfield players this summer.

Pogba also continues to dominate headlines, but the Evening Standard have claimed United want as much as £150m for him, which could quite likely make him unaffordable even to a club like Real Madrid.

Another report from AS has, however, suggested Los Blancos plan to sell Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez for big money to help fund the move.

The Times have also linked Pogba with a move away, quoting his agent Mino Raiola as stating he’s already working on his client’s departure.

If the 26-year-old does leave, any one of Milinkovic-Savic, Eriksen or Fernandes look like fine potential replacements for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.