Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a double raid on Real Madrid with a permanent transfer deal for striker Mariano Diaz.

The Gunners played Real Madrid in a friendly last night and it seems the Spanish giants’ president Florentino Perez asked manager Zinedine Zidane not to play Diaz due to his move to the Emirates Stadium for €20million looking close to completion, according to Don Balon.

The former Lyon striker looks a fine potential addition for Arsenal, who arguably lack depth up front behind first-choice strike pair Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Diaz has struggled for regular playing time at the Bernabeu, but shone during a single season at Lyon in 2017/18, prompting Real to re-sign him last summer.

It now seems he’s set to be on the move again, however, if Don Balon’s report is anything to go by.

This follows a loan deal for Los Blancos midfielder Dani Ceballos, who is also close to completing his switch to north London, according to BBC Sport.

If Arsenal get both these players in for a fee of just €20m, that would truly be superb business done in difficult circumstances as the club are widely known to have limited funds this summer.