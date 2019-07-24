Lukaku had a pretty underwhelming 18/19 season at Old Trafford, scoring only 15 goals in 45 appearances. The Belgium international hasn’t featured for the Red Devils in their pre-season games so far and there’s no telling whether he will be a regular under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next season.

A move to Inter Milan will certainly be useful for Lukaku as he should be a starter under Conte. However, Inter will first have to meet United’s valuation of the 26-year-old.

Conte himself has confirmed his interest in the player. As quoted by the Telegraph, Conte said: “Lukaku is United’s player and this is the reality. You know very well that I like this player but also in the past when I was Chelsea’s coach and tried to bring him to Chelsea. I think today Lukaku is a player with United. This is the reality.