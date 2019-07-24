There’s always suspicion when a big transfer falls through at the last minute. Was it a medical issue? Or did someone want to alter the financial details at the last minute? According to reports, Andre Silva’s move to Monaco is now off.

According to Calciomercato, The Portuguese international couldn’t agree on financial terms so the deal is off. Interestingly in the same report they cite Milannews.it as saying Monaco tried to renegotiate the asking price at the last minute as well.

The news may be interesting to Wolves and Southampton fans, given Calciomercato linked both clubs with the player earlier in the summer.

The former Porto star has struggled in Milan where he only managed two league goals. He did fare better during a loan spell to Sevilla, however there doesn’t seem to be any suggestion they want to bring him back to Spain.

He could still prove a great signing for a team who picks him up. It’s easy to overlook that in his first season with the first team he played in over 60 games for club and country, which is why he often looked knackered at Milan when he arrived.

He’s a striker who has shown he can do a bit of everything, he can hold the ball up, play in teammates but also get in behind to finish chances for himself.

He would be a particularly interesting signing for Wolves given the Portugal connection, he could be a brilliant out-ball for their counter attacking style.

It looks clear he will leave Milan this summer, it just remains to be seen where he will now end up.