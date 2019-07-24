Manchester United have key edge over transfer rivals in pursuit of £62.5m target

Manchester United would reportedly have the edge over Paris Saint-Germain if Ivan Rakitic ends up sealing a transfer away from Barcelona this summer.

According to the latest on Rakitic’s future from Spanish source Don Balon, the Croatia international is ideally keen to stay at the Nou Camp for the season ahead.

If he does move on, however, Don Balon claim his preference would be for a move to the Premier League instead of Ligue 1.

And while this latest Don Balon report does not mention Man Utd, the 31-year-old has been linked with the Red Devils on a number of occasions this summer.

Another Don Balon report recently claimed United were lining up a bid of around £62.5million for Rakitic, who was also linked with the club by the Daily Record earlier in the summer.

With Ander Herrera leaving Old Trafford at the end of last season, a signing like Rakitic looks ideal for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s needs in the middle of the park.

The World Cup finalist would bring some much-needed experience and winning know-how to this MUFC squad that could do with rediscovering that winning habit.

United have been linked by the Daily Mirror with a similar style of player in the form of Newcastle United starlet Sean Longstaff, but Rakitic is the more proven option and it seems he’d be happy to move to England.