Mike Ashley’s quest to become the most unpopular man in British football continued as his company Sports Direct won the latest round of legal battles against Rangers.

According to The BBC, Rangers could be forced to pay millions of pounds following the latest ruling. The dispute has arisen from a merchandising contact award to Hummel.

Sports Direct had an agreement with Rangers that they would be given a chance to match any agreement they had with other manufacturers, but that didn’t happen.

As stated in the BBC report, Rangers fans have boycotted Sports Direct due to a previous deal that saw Ashley’s company take 93p of every £1 made in merchandise sales.

The news is a massive blow to Steven Gerrard and their future plans following a big summer of recruitment. This included the signing of Swedish international Filip Helander which The Sun reported cost the Ibrox side £3.5m.

Rangers are in their best position to push Celtic for the title this season, but a hefty legal bill could ruin that. If they do have to pay millions, there’s a high chance that could cripple Rangers’ efforts to build further going forward.

They would perhaps have to sell a star player like Alfredo Morelos, or cut back on recruitment in the future as a result.