There’s nothing worse than having your captain linked to another club, especially when he is so crucial for your club. It’s the problem facing Rangers fans as reports suggest Newcastle will make a bid for James Tavernier.

According to The Sun, Newcastle are set to make a bid of around £8m for their former defender.

To be fair to Tavernier, he tries to be diplomatic about the situation, but there’s a hint in his words that suggest he would be open to the move. He said: “It’s a compliment and that is how I see it. But all my emphasis is on Rangers.”

He went on to say: “Things can happen in football but I’m looking forward to this season. It’s all speculation. If it stays like that then I don’t get upset about it.”

His respect for Rangers is clear so its unlikely he would’ve come out and said he wanted to move, but the link will worry fans of the Ibrox club.

He registered 14 goals and assists in the league last season despite playing at right-back. Admittedly at Rangers he does get a lot of chances to take penalties but they still need to be put away.

Tavernier has always been praised for his attacking instincts and the threat he provides going forward, but he can be suspect in defence. There’s a chance he could be exposed if he plays for a team where he is expected to defend more.

Although a move to The Premier League may interest him, the way Rangers play is perfectly suited to his game so he might be best staying put.

Affectionately known as “The Blue Cafu” Rangers fans will be desperate to see him stay and add to his 147 league games and 33 goals.