It’s clear to everyone that Gareth Bale’s time in Madrid is coming to an end as Zinedine Zidane continues to talk about his exit. Interestingly, some stats show just how brilliant Bale has been for Real.

A tweet from B/R Football has shown Bale collected 14 trophies as a player compared to Zidane’s six.

This comes amidst a BBC report which states Zidane denies showing any disrespect towards the Welshman, but did say he was very close to leaving.

The Express further linked Bale with a return to The Premier League yesterday by reporting Man Utd and Spurs were interested.

It could be argued that wanting Bale to leave in the first place is disrespectful, given his success at the club.They played a similar number of games but Bale has over twice as many goals and trophies as Zidane.

Of course Zidane played deeper so he would be expected to score fewer goals, but it still gives a measure of how good the Welsh star has been in Madrid.

His influence in finals also can’t be underestimated. His two goals against Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final dragged Madrid to victory in a game they were struggling in. In 2014 he scored an unbelievable goal to beat Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey final.

He also kicked off Real’s incredible run of Champions League success in 2014 when he headed them in front against city rivals Atletico, again when they looked to someone for inspiration.

Zidane’s goal against Leverkusen in 2002 is legendary, but Bale has had more decisive moments in finals.

It seems the biggest problem for Bale was playing in the same era as Cristiano Ronaldo at The Bernabeu, where he was constantly overshadowed. Again it must be stated that Bale often showed up more in finals than the Juventus man.

Clearly Zidane wants to move on from Bale, but it’s easily forgotten how much success the former Tottenham man had brought to Madrid,.