Contact made: Unsettled Barcelona star approaches Tottenham over potential transfer

Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo has reportedly contacted Tottenham and a number of other top clubs about a potential summer transfer.

According to Don Balon, the Portugal international is unhappy with life at the Nou Camp, with the report describing him as ‘fed up’ as it looks like the club could sign another right-back this summer.

Semedo has therefore offered his services to other teams, among those Tottenham, according to Don Balon, and such a deal could make sense for Spurs following their recent sale of Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid.

Still, with Semedo struggling to impress in his time at Barcelona, it remains to be seen if major European clubs would now gamble on signing him this summer.

Tottenham may well feel they could do better than the 25-year-old, but it remains to be seen if one of the other teams he’s been in touch with might take up the option to snap him up.

Don Balon also list the likes of Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain as clubs he’s approached about a move.