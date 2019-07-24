Solskjaer confirms Man United star won’t play part in Spurs friendly amid reports linking him with transfer away

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Romelu Lukaku will sit out the Red Devils’ friendly against Spurs tomorrow amid the player being linked with a move to Inter Milan.

Lukaku has sat out of his side’s last three pre-season friendlies, and if Solskjaer’s words are anything to go off, it seems like the Belgian forward is going to miss yet another match tomorrow.

According to the Sun, Solskjaer has been speaking about Lukaku’s fitness ahead of their clash against Spurs, stating that “Lukaku won’t be fit, no. He has been working with a physio the last few days so I don’t think he will make this one, no.”

This information comes after Lukaku has been strongly linked with a move to Italian giants Inter as per the Sun, however it doesn’t look like the Belgian is going to be left out of United’s squad for any transfer-related reasons.

United are going to hope that Lukaku fully recovers from his fitness issues in the very near future, as they’d surely like to have him fit and available for their Premier League opener against Chelsea at Old Trafford next month

Given that Lukaku is yet to play a minute for United in pre-season so far, we assume the Belgian is going to take a while before he manages to get his fitness up to standard, thus this news regarding his unavailability for tomorrow’s game will come as a blow for the player and the club.