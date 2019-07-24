Arsenal look set to face some pretty serious competition from fellow Premier League side Everton in the race to sign Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha before next month’s deadline.

According to Sky Sports, the Toffees are set to hold talks with Crystal Palace some time this week regarding a deal for Zaha, who Palace value at a whopping £80M.

This will come as bad news for Arsenal, who are also in the hunt for the player as per Sky Sports’ report, as it seems like they’ll have to fend off some pretty strong competition in the form of Everton if they are to sign the player this summer.

Rumours have been rife regarding Zaha’s future with Palace this summer, and we certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see him leave following this report regarding Everton’s pursuit of the forward.

Zaha has managed to establish himself as one of the most dangerous and exciting forwards in the Premier League in recent years, thus it’s easy to see why clubs as big as Arsenal and Everton are to interested in signing him.

Given Arsenal’s options in attack, we don’t really see the need for them signing Zaha, as the Gunners could do with using that £80M to bolster their options in defence, the area of their squad that is definitely the weakest.

However, it seems like the club don’t share this same view if their pursuit of Zaha is anything to go off…