Tottenham have made a sensational move to sign this superstar, the Champions League finalists will have to battle some of the world’s biggest clubs for the signing.

According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham have made contact with Italian giants Juventus to sign superstar attacker Paulo Dybala, it’s understood that the Serie A champions value the 25-year-old at around £80m.

It’s understood that Maurizio Sarri’s side are willing to listen to offers for the attacker, given that his performances dipped as he struggled to shine in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo following his move to Turin last summer.

Dybala managed to score just five goals for Juventus in Serie A last season, the star’s lowest tally since the 2012/13 season – the year he broke through into Palermo’s first-team.

Although Tottenham recognise that a swoop for the ace is audacious, the north London club believe that they could possibly seal a deal for the star before the transfer window shuts.

The Daily Mail revealed that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a huge admirer of the Argentine and that the Red Devils are interested in signing the star this summer.

Football.London understand that European giants Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the attacker’s signature.

Tottenham would have to break their transfer record for the second time this summer in order to secure Dybala’s services, according to BBC Sport, Spurs splashed out an initial €60m (£53.8m) to sign midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon.

Dybala would have the chance to link up with compatriot Mauricio Pochettino in north London, the star would also be joined by Argentina stars Erik Lamela and Juan Foyth – north London could be the perfect place for Dybala to find his feet again.

The Standard’s report also highlights that Tottenham have been weighing up a move for the superstar for over three weeks.

Tottenham are in need of bolstering their forward ranks this summer, England captain Harry Kane is the club’s only natural senior striker following the departures of Vincent Janssen and Fernando Llorente.

Spurs stars Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son both featured up-front for Tottenham last season, but the pair are naturally wide players and Pochettino would be stretching his talents by utilising them out of position.

Spurs have come under fire for failing to win trophies in recent years, Dybala’s signing would propel the club into contention for all the major honours, Tottenham should strike while the iron is hot after reaching the Champions League final and spare no cost to improve their squad ahed of next season.

Dybala could partner Harry Kane in attack or the Argentina star could be deployed in a No.10 role or even out wide, the star’s versatility would be a major boost to Tottenham’s squad.