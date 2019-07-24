Finally Arsenal fans look set to receive some positive news in the transfer market. According to reports, Dani Ceballos is set to move in the next few days.

The BBC previously reported that a deal had been agreed to bring the Spanish international to Arsenal.

According to Football London, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane expects to know more about his future in the next few days.

Speaking about the transfer Zidane said: “There’s still nothing official yet. The club is working on it and we’ll see in the next few days.”

Although it’s only set to be a loan deal, Ceballos should provide goals and creativity to the Arsenal midfield, he might even be able to fill the Aaron Ramsey shaped void in the squad.

He’s known for his passing and running at players, but he’s also a more dynamic option than Mesut Ozil in the similar position.

The Spanish international broke through at Real Betis before making the move to Madrid in 2017. Since moving to The Bernabeu he’s scored five goals in 35 league games.

He was also a key part in Spain’s U21 squad this summer as they won the U21 European Championships. Astonishingly he has played in two of those tournaments and been named in the team of the tournament both times.

The youngster also has six caps for the senior side, scoring one goal.

If he does complete his move this summer, it will provide some excitement for Arsenal fans following a long and frustrating window so far.