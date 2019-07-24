Menu

Video: Blaise Matuidi’s hilariously shocking pass for Juventus vs Inter Milan

Inter Milan
Juventus star Blaise Matuidi had a moment to forget during the ‘Old Lady’s’ pre-season friendly with Inter Milan earlier today, the ace shocked fans with this…

Juventus fans couldn’t believe what they were seeing after this pass from Blaise Matuidi, the Frenchman produced this embarrassing moment in the Serie A champions’ International Champions Cup tie with domestic rivals Inter Milan.

It’s clear that Maurizio Sarri is attempting to integrate his ‘Sarri-ball’ into the Italian giants’ playing style, but Matuidi doesn’t look as though he’s comfortable in playing out of the back.

Check out the World Cup winner’s bizarre wayward pass below:

Here’s some reaction to the Frenchman’s wayward pass:

Matuidi’s time with Juventus could be coming to an end, the former Paris Saint-Germain star has to contend with summer signings Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot for a spot in Sarri’s midfield – the Frenchman’s first attempts at playing Sarri-Ball certainly aren’t encouraging.

The 33-year-old will find it hard to contend with natural ball-players in Rabiot and Ramsey next season.

