Juventus fans couldn’t believe what they were seeing after this pass from Blaise Matuidi, the Frenchman produced this embarrassing moment in the Serie A champions’ International Champions Cup tie with domestic rivals Inter Milan.

It’s clear that Maurizio Sarri is attempting to integrate his ‘Sarri-ball’ into the Italian giants’ playing style, but Matuidi doesn’t look as though he’s comfortable in playing out of the back.

Check out the World Cup winner’s bizarre wayward pass below:

Le pire joueur de l histoire du club

Casse toi vite @MATUIDIBlaise pic.twitter.com/5cc5GWmTUs — malko (@Oklam21) July 24, 2019

Here’s some reaction to the Frenchman’s wayward pass:

Matuidi misplacing a 1 mater pass & winning it back in 5seconds…that’s Blaise — JUVENTUS BELGIUM (@JuventusBelgium) July 24, 2019

Matuidi can’t pass, but he can win the ball back. He’s a semi-liability. — JuveGrit (@JuveGrit) July 24, 2019

Matuidi lool wtf was that pass — Sanjay13³³ (@Cristian0esque) July 24, 2019

Matuidi is no use in Sari's ball, too much on the defensive side. not much on the quick pass attacking the way sarri's usually want. — widhi pratama yudha (@widprayud) July 24, 2019

Bro what did I just see ???? — ?? (@Nebuchadnezzza) July 24, 2019

Matuidi’s time with Juventus could be coming to an end, the former Paris Saint-Germain star has to contend with summer signings Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot for a spot in Sarri’s midfield – the Frenchman’s first attempts at playing Sarri-Ball certainly aren’t encouraging.

The 33-year-old will find it hard to contend with natural ball-players in Rabiot and Ramsey next season.