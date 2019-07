Cristiano Ronaldo bagged yet another free-kick today, as he equalised for Juventus in their clash against Inter Milan.

Having gone down 1-0 early in the first half thanks to an own goal from new signing Matthijs de Ligt, Juve then found themselves level in the second half thanks to Ronaldo.

After being fouled on the edge of the box, Ronaldo then dusted himself off before firing his free-kick into the Inter goal, with the help of a deflection which came from the wall.

Pick that one out!