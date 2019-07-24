Menu

Video: Marcelo’s superb recovery tackle on Reiss Nelson during Real Madrid vs Arsenal

Real Madrid star Marcelo showed that he’s raring to put things right this season with an impressive recovery tackle on Arsenal wonderkid Reiss Nelson.

Marcelo showed that he’s getting back to his best for Real Madrid in the early hours of the morning, the superstar was sensational for Los Blancos in their International Champions Cup tie against Arsenal.

After Madrid lost the ball in the final third of the pitch, a promising counter-attack was launched for Arsenal, fortunately Marcelo shut down the Gunners’ chances of scoring by sprinting down half of the pitch to tackle Reiss Nelson.

Marcelo made the recovery tackle look effortless. The 31-year-old became a prime target of fan criticism last season after his disappointing performances for Los Blancos.

Marcelo was awarded the Man of the Match award for his sensational performance after Madrid triumphed over Arsenal on penalties.

Take a look at Marcelo’s impressive recovery below:

Here’s some reaction to the Brazilian’s surprisingly impressive performance:

Madrid fans are excited to see that the Marcelo of old is back, there’s no doubting that the attacking full-back is one of – if not the best left-back of the last decade.

It appears that Marcelo isn’t going to give up his starting spot at left-back to marquee summer signing Ferland Mendy without a fight, Zinedine Zidane could have a tough choice on his hands next season.

