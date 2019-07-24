Video: Quick-fire goals from Bale, Asensio secure draw for Real Madrid in clash with Arsenal

Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio struck in the second half of Real Madrid’s pre-season friendly with Arsenal to secure a 2-2 draw on Tuesday.

The goals came just two minutes apart and both involved excellent build-up play to carve through the Arsenal defence, albeit Bale’s effort was particularly lucky as he poked home into an empty net.

SEE MORE: Video: Superb link-up play between Lacazette and Aubameyang sees Arsenal double lead vs Real Madrid

Nevertheless, Zinedine Zidane will be pleased with the comeback after a disastrous start for his side, as they fell behind after just 10 minutes while Nacho was given a straight red card after handling the ball on the line.

Alexandre Lacazette broke the deadlock from the penalty spot while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled Arsenal’s lead shortly after, and it looked as though Unai Emery’s men would be going away with the victory.

However, Sokratis also received his marching orders to level the playing field, and that perhaps gave Real Madrid the added impetus to launch a fightback and take some positives away from the encounter.

It was a thrilling clash overall as both sides continued to push for the winner in the closing stages, but they were eventually forced to settle for a draw.

Asensio with a great goal. Typical Asensio goal!

pic.twitter.com/q1yVXhxs9k — jak (@jakkrm) July 24, 2019