Bundesliga star reveals he wants “dream” Arsenal transfer

Wolfsburg midfielder Xaver Schlager has revealed in an interview that he’s keen on a future transfer to Arsenal as he describes the Gunners as his “dream” club.

The talented 21-year-old has only just joined Wolfsburg from Red Bull Salzburg this summer, so will be getting his Bundesliga career underway this season.

Still, it seems he’s already planning for the future, with Schlager telling German outlet Kicker that he’s a big fan of Arsenal.

“As a kid in Austria, everyone dreams of making it abroad, probably as early as the age of seven. The league just is not that attractive,” he said.

“I have not reached a final goal, now comes the next goal.

“I’ve been a fan of Arsenal since I was a kid, that’s my dream club and it’s my dream to play there.”

One imagines the Austria international might have to wait a little longer and do a bit more to catch the eye of the north London giants, but if they do ever show an interest in him, these quotes could become useful.

Despite Arsenal’s recent struggles towards the end of the Arsene Wenger era and at the start of Unai Emery’s reign, it’s clear they still remain one of the big names of European football and an attractive prospect to many of the world’s most talented young footballers.