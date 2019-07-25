Manchester United could be a step closer to landing one of their primary targets, this superstar has told teammates that he’ll be leaving the club this summer.

According to the Express via Italian outlet Il Tempo, Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has reportedly told his teammates that he will leave the Italian club this summer.

Milinkovic-Savic has been on United’s radar for some time now, the Serbian star caught the eye of Jose Mourinho during his time as Red Devils boss and it looks as though the midfielder is finally moving closer to a move to Old Trafford.

La Repubblica reported yesterday that United have agreed an initial €75m (£67m) deal, plus bonuses, for the Lazio star, it’s understood that the 24-year-old will sign a five-year deal with the Red Devils.

United are in need of bolstering their midfield ranks this summer following the below-par performances of their currents stars and the recent exits of Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini.

Milinkovic-Savic could be the next piece for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he looks to rebuild United and fire them back to the top, the Serbian is a well-rounded midfielder that would be a massive addition at Old Trafford.

Milinkovic-Savic could form a unstoppable partnership with Paul Pogba, the star’s signature could also lead to Pogba continuing his more attacking role for the Red Devils – the Frenchman began to display his talents as one of the world’s best when utilised further forward by Solskjaer.

Whilst Milinkovic-Savic’s talents are largely in the final third, the Serbia international has shown that he has the massive stature and natural strength to succeed on the defensive side of the pitch.

Milinkovic-Savic has established himself as one of Serie A’s top performers in recent years and there’s no doubt that the star will be relishing the opportunity to play on a bigger stage in the Premier League.