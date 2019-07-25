AC Milan transfer news: €40m+ target still priority, star faces €18m+ exit while Real Madrid ace offered

AC Milan are reportedly still trying to conclude a deal for Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa, although that could move them closer to selling Patrick Cutrone.

Coach Marco Giampaolo arrived this summer and naturally he has been eager to stamp his mark on the squad as he looks to implement his style of play and identity.

With that in mind, Theo Hernandez and Rade Krunic have been officially confirmed as new signings, while it remains to be seen who else is added to the list before the transfer deadline.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Milan are keen to ensure that Correa provides them with a boost as they are said to be close to securing a €40m plus bonuses deal to sign him from Atleti.

However, an agreement hasn’t quite been reached yet between the two clubs, and so they continue to discuss a deal which would bolster their attacking options this summer.

The Argentine international would arguably be an ideal foil for Krzysztof Piatek given his creativity, tenacity and eye for goal, and so it’s easy to see why he has attracted interest.

Nevertheless, his arrival could mean the departure of Patrick Cutrone, with Sky adding in the report above that he could be edging closer to an €18m+ move to Wolves.

Given the quality depth that the 21-year-old can provide behind Piatek having scored 27 goals in 90 games for Milan, it’s perhaps a questionable decision to sell from the Serie A giants as it could leave them light up top unless they have another signing in mind.

However, speculation refuses to go away over Cutrone’s future and so time will tell if a deal is done with Wolves before the deadline in England on August 8.

Elsewhere, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla has claimed that James Rodriguez has been offered to Milan by Real Madrid, as they could now rival Napoli for his signature.

The Colombian international would be a classy addition to the Milan squad, but ultimately with Suso and Lucas Paqueta already set to battle it out for the trequartista role in Giampaolo’s 4-3-1-2 system, it’s surely difficult to argue that the Rossoneri really need him.