Agent of €80m target in England as Man Utd close in on Pogba replacement

Man Utd are reportedly edging ever closer to securing a deal to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, which in turn could send Paul Pogba to Real Madrid.

As noted by the Mirror, speculation remains rife over the Frenchman’s future as he continues to be paired with a switch to the Spanish capital this summer.

Ideally, given the quality and experience that he possesses, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely prefer to build around Pogba rather than have to fill the void that he would leave behind if he did seal an exit.

However, it appears as though the Norwegian tactician may be forced into replacing him, and La Gazzetta dello Sport now claim that Milinkovic-Savic is closing in on a move to Man Utd as his agent is in England on Thursday to sort out details for a potential €80m switch to Old Trafford.

Further, it’s specifically noted by the paper that the Serbian international has been identified as Pogba’s replacement and that his expected arrival will now move an exit for the World Cup winner forward as it will be down to United and Madrid to reach an agreement.

In turn, time will tell if one is forthcoming as if the two clubs fail to agree on a fee, then that could seemingly still put Milinkovic-Savic’s move to Manchester in jeopardy.

The 24-year-old is coming off the back of an underwhelming campaign for Lazio compared to his previous standards, but ultimately he has proven to be one of the top talents in Italy in recent seasons.

With his physicality, agility, defensive qualities and threat in the final third, he has the all-round game to become one of the top midfielders in Europe, and it could be argued that his characteristics particularly suit the Premier League, thus making him an excellent signing for United if a deal does materialise and they are forced to replace Pogba.