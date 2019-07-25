Arsenal close to meeting asking price for top summer target claims Sky Sports reporter

Arsenal are not far from meeting Celtic’s valuation of 22-year old left-back Kieran Tierney, according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

Tierney has emerged as one of Arsenal’s top transfer targets this summer as the Gunners have reportedly already made two unsuccessful bids for him.

The first was reported by Sky Sports to be £15 million. The Gunners had a second bid of £25 million including add-ons rejected by the Hoops, as claimed by Goal.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon said some days back that the club is firm on their valuation of Tierney and Arsenal haven’t met it yet. As quoted by the BBC, Lennon said: “He’s an asset for us and we do have a value for the player and we rate the player very highly.

“Disrespectful is the wrong word but we’re certainly not going to be pushed over in any negotiations and we’re in a very strong position with regards to a number of our assets in the team.

“The club’s valuation of Kieran has not been met and until then we don’t have a discussion.”

Sky Sports reporter Solhekol has said that Arsenal are just a ‘couple of million pounds’ short of meeting Celtic’s valuation of Tierney. Solhekol wrote on Twitter: “Difference between what Arsenal are offering for Kieran Tierney and what Celtic want is ‘only a couple of million pounds’. Player is happy at Celtic but would like the chance to speak to Arsenal if deal can be agreed.”

Unai Emery is eager to bolster Arsenal’s squad for the upcoming season and defensive reinforcements are something Arsenal need badly.

The Gunners are close to signing 18-year old William Saliba according to BBC, but he could spend the 2019/20 season season on loan at Saint-Etienne.

The addition of Tierney can fortify Arsenal’s left-back department which currently has Sead Kolasinac and Nacho Monreal. However, the Gunners will have to meet Celtic’s valuation of the 22-year old first.