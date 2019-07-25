Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac pre-season with Arsenal unaffected by incident today

Arsenal are reportedly not overly concerned about Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac following news of their attack in north London today.

According to Sky Sports, the Gunners have said both players are unharmed and fine, and that their pre-season plans will not be affected by the incident.

The report from Sky adds that Police are continuing to investigate the matter, with videos circulating online showing Kolasinac fighting off a gang armed with knives who attacked him and Ozil while they were together in the German’s car.

One imagines both players are bound to have been left shaken by the incident, but AFC fans need not worry too much about how this affects the players’ availability or anything like that.

Both have been key members of Unai Emery’s first-team and will likely remain so for the 2019/20 campaign ahead.

Arsenal fans have even been heaping praise on Kolasinac on Twitter, calling for the club to end their rumoured pursuit of Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney to replace him.

The Daily Record and others have linked Tierney with Arsenal, but Kolasinac has shown remarkable bravery and it’s little wonder Gooners are impressed.