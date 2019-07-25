“My defender” – Loads of Arsenal fans are saying the same thing after Kolasinac protects Ozil from gang

It’s Arsenal fans and it’s Twitter, so predictably there’s some interesting reaction to this whole incident between Mesut Ozil, Sead Kolasinac and a gang of knife-wielding criminals.

A video has been circulating online of Ozil being attacked by the group of thugs, with Kolasinac also seen fighting them off bare-handed.

The Daily Mail have also reported on the incident, and it’s got Gooners changing their mind about Kolasinac in a big way.

The Bosnian hasn’t exactly set the world alight during his time at the Emirates Stadium, but his brave defending of Ozil has earned him some new-found respect.

And while the Daily Record and others have several times linked Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney with Arsenal this summer, loads of Gooners are now saying they need to keep Kolasinac instead.

We’re not sure fighting off criminals necessarily makes the former Schalke man a better footballer, but it’s easy to see why Gunners supporters now feel a stronger affection towards him for his bravery.

Here’s some of the reaction as loads of Arsenal fans urge the club to ditch their approach for Tierney…

Bin Tierney off for Kolasinac imvho — Livers Delivers (@Sir_Livers) July 25, 2019

WITHDRAW KIERAN TIERNEY OFFER WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT pic.twitter.com/9dPu1nXoVK — UberArsenal™ (@UberAFC) July 25, 2019

Video of Seo Kolasinac fighting off two men with knives, after they tried to rob Mesut Özil. What an animal. My defender. pic.twitter.com/sZUKJKxBLU — Not a football account (@1886_blog) July 25, 2019

