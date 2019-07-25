Arsenal well-placed to seal potential £50m transfer alternative to Wilfried Zaha

Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs who look well-placed to seal the summer transfer of Barcelona winger Malcom, who’d be a fine alternative to Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.

According to Mundo Deportivo, reports of Malcom being the subject of an offer from Borussia Dortmund are wide of the mark, with Arsenal mentioned as a likely alternative destination, along with clubs like Roma, Inter Milan and Everton.

Malcom could make a fine signing for the Gunners, who surely need more in attack after below-par displays from the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan for much of last season.

And while the Brazil international has struggled to show his best form for Barca, he previously looked an outstanding talent at Ligue 1 club Bordeaux.

The Evening Standard have previously reported on potential Arsenal interest in Malcom, stating he’d cost around £50million.

As noted in the tweet by Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol below, AFC are also chasing Crystal Palace winger Zaha this summer, though they look like they’re struggling to put together a bid that would tempt his club into selling:

Arsenal have not given up on signing Zaha & Tierney. Tierney talks progressing about structuring deal acceptable to Celtic. Everyone working hard to make deal happen. On Zaha, Arsenal expected to make new offer which will be “considerably higher” than first offer of £40m — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 24, 2019

If Arsenal could get Malcom for £50m instead, that might well be the more sensible move.

Sport have also previously linked the north London side as being interested in taking the 22-year-old on loan.