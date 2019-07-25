Arsenal star Mesut Ozil savagely trolls Tottenham fan with brutal tweet

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is going viral with a tweet trolling a Tottenham fan who mentioned him.

See the exchange below, as the Gunners playmaker quotes the original tweet, which seems to make reference to Spurs youngster Oliver Skipp looking a bit like the German.

If you look closely … you can see your trophy cabinet ?? #YaGunnersYa https://t.co/e5YCn1doDt — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) July 25, 2019

The Tottenham fan asks why Ozil is in Spurs’ team photo, seemingly a reference to the highly-rated Skipp, who could perhaps also be compared to Ozil in his playing style, even if he’s not yet nearly as big a name.

Ozil, meanwhile, responds to the THFC supporter by mocking the club’s lack of trophies, with Arsenal’s north London rivals failing to win any silverware since all the way back in 2008.

Arsenal aren’t exactly sweeping up the prizes themselves at the moment, and have fallen behind their neighbours in terms of recent league finishes.

Still, they remain the historically more successful side and Ozil clearly couldn’t resist a dig here as he destroyed this Tottenham fan!