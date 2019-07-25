Barcelona willing to pay up to €20m for priority target but still short of valuation

Barcelona are reportedly focusing their attention on a deal for Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo but they may have to increase their potential offer.

The Catalan giants have already been busy in the market this summer, as they’ve landed marquee signings in the form of Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann.

However, coach Ernesto Valverde could see further reinforcements arrive before the deadline, as it’s claimed by Sport that Barcelona are ready to prioritise a swoop for Firpo, and are willing to pay up to €20m to convince their La Liga rivals to sell.

Given the lack of quality depth behind Jordi Alba at left-back, it’s an area which has arguably been in need of being addressed for years as the Spanish stalwart has continued to play heavy minutes.

In fact, the 30-year-old featured in a staggering 54 games last season, while he’s made less than 39 appearances in just one campaign since his move to the Nou Camp in 2012.

That shows how reliant Barca have been on him, and so adding Firpo to the squad would bring competition for places and a long-term replacement given he’s still only 22 years of age.

Nevertheless, it’s added by Calciomercato via reports in Spain that Barcelona could bid up to €27m in total, but that’s still short of the €30m being demanded by Betis to green light an exit.

In turn, it remains to be seen if the two clubs can reach an agreement on a fee, as looking at the rest of the Barcelona squad at Valverde’s disposal, that is arguably the last place he needs to address before the new campaign gets underway.

Barcelona begin the defence of their La Liga crown on August 16, and they’ll hope to have wrapped up all their summer business well in advance of that date.