It’s hard to think of a more under-rated Barcelona player than Jordi Alba in recent years. He’s consistently brilliant, but Barca always seem to be linked with a new left-back. According to reports, David Alaba is the latest player who wants to move to the Spanish giants.

According to Donbalon, David Alaba is desperate to make the move to Spain in a move worth around €60m.

Interestingly they also suggest Bayern would hold out for a swap deal involving Ousmane Dembele.

Considering The BBC reported Demele’s signing as being worth up to £135.5m it would be shocking to see them swap him for a €60m rated player.

Speaking about a potential move they report Alaba said: “Of course it is an acknowledgment and an honor that Barça looks at me. I am not a player who likes to look a lot to the future, but I do not rule out anything.”

He did go on to say: “But now I’m focused on the preseason, my focus is entirely on Bayern here in America. I want to focus on the essentials.

It certainly would be an interesting move, but it’s hard to say it would be a smart transfer for Barcelona.

Jordi Alba still looks capable of playing at the top level for a few more years and he’s integral to the way they play. He stretches play on the left giving more room inside for the forwards.

Additionally Alaba has been inconsistent recently and just turned 27. Given he isn’t a clear upgrade on Alba and would leave Barca looking for a replacement again in a few years, they would be better suited sticking with what they have.

Alaba is also capable of playing in midfield so could be a versatile signing and the prospect of an Alba-Alaba combination to confuse commentators would at least provide some entertainment.