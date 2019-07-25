Menu

Video: New PM Boris Johnson refuses to apologise for offensive comments about Liverpool FC tragedy

He’s only been Prime Minister for a day, and Boris Johnson has managed to rub a number of Liverpool fans up the wrong way with some comments in the House of Commons.

The Tory leader was asked by Labour MP Maria Eagle to apologise for past digs at Reds supporters for wallowing in self-pity about the Hillsborough disaster of 1989.

The tragedy saw 96 Liverpool supporters killed at a game, with the club and the city continuing to pay tribute to them to this day.

Writing in 2004, he said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo: “A combination of economic misfortune — its docks were, fundamentally, on the wrong side of England when Britain entered what is now the European Union — and an excessive predilection for welfarism have created a peculiar, and deeply unattractive, psyche among many Liverpudlians.

“They see themselves whenever possible as victims, and resent their victim status; yet at the same time they wallow in it.”

When pressed to apologise for these comments, Johnson neglected to do so, and it’s clear he’s now made himself even more unpopular with those with a connection to LFC and Merseyside in general.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher retweeted Eagle above, as well as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who laid into the new PM.

carragher

Jamie Carragher is clearly no fan of Boris Johnson

Here’s some other angry reaction online as Johnson gets on the wrong side of Liverpool supporters and even those who support their rivals Everton…

