Video: ‘An Arsenal legend already’ – Some Gooners spot possible clue Dani Ceballos snubbed Tottenham transfer for them

Arsenal new-boy Dani Ceballos has released his own video from his personal Twitter account to announce his loan transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

In an intriguing clip, the young Spaniard can be seen as a silhouette, removing one shirt before putting on another, which he then also removes before putting on what’s revealed to be an Arsenal shirt.

MORE: Dani Ceballos brutally mocked Spain legend and said he wanted to ‘f**k’ his wife

While the first shirt he removes is presumably that of parent club Real Madrid, some Arsenal fans are suggesting the shirt in the middle might be a Tottenham one.

Sport Mediaset were among the sources to also link Ceballos with Tottenham earlier this summer, so there may be something in this theory that the 22-year-old is hinting at snubbing the Gunners’ north London rivals…

