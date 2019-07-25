Video: ‘An Arsenal legend already’ – Some Gooners spot possible clue Dani Ceballos snubbed Tottenham transfer for them

Arsenal new-boy Dani Ceballos has released his own video from his personal Twitter account to announce his loan transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

In an intriguing clip, the young Spaniard can be seen as a silhouette, removing one shirt before putting on another, which he then also removes before putting on what’s revealed to be an Arsenal shirt.

??? La decisión está tomada. Esta temporada seré un gunner! ??????? Estoy impaciente por empezar. Hola Arsenal. Ya estoy aquí.?? ???The decision has been made. This season I will be a gunner! ???????I am anxious to start. Hello Arsenal. Here I am.??#arsenal #ceballos #newteam pic.twitter.com/I1VoD2Q7Zu — Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) July 25, 2019

While the first shirt he removes is presumably that of parent club Real Madrid, some Arsenal fans are suggesting the shirt in the middle might be a Tottenham one.

Sport Mediaset were among the sources to also link Ceballos with Tottenham earlier this summer, so there may be something in this theory that the 22-year-old is hinting at snubbing the Gunners’ north London rivals…

Video: Dani Ceballos’ announcement video on his official Twitter account, hinting he rejected Tottenham, who were reportedly very close to signing him, by removing an unknown shirt before putting on an Arsenal shirt. [@DaniCeballos46] #afc pic.twitter.com/58ujR9Y3h9 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 25, 2019

