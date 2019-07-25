One of Arsenal’s highly-rated young players is attracting interest from several clubs this summer, the ace is set to spend next season out on loan.

According to the Independent, talented Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe is set to spend next season out on loan, the 18-year-old is attracting interest from all over Europe as well as the UK according to the report.

Bundesliga sides Wolfsburg and Red Bull Leipzig are keen on signing the ace, as well as one unnamed La Liga outfit and several Premier League and Championship clubs.

The report understands that the Gunners and the ace won’t decide on who to join until Smith Rowe recovers from injury, the England youth international spent the second-half of last season on loan at Leipzig but was limited to just 3 appearances and a total of 28 minutes after struggling with injuries.

Leipzig are open to bringing the ace back to the Red Bull Arena for another year, Smith Rowe would be able to join Chelsea starlet Ethan Ampadu and Ademola Lookman at the German side, the Liverpool Echo understand that Lookman is close to sealing a permanent switch to the Bundesliga outfit.

Smith Rowe is one of Arsenal’s most talented young prospects, the versatile attacking midfielder burst onto the scene with some impressive performances for the Gunners in the Europa League last season, the ace scored 2 goals in 4 appearances in Europe.

Smith Rowe’s versatility will give him a good chance of getting some minutes under his belt whilst out on loan – if he can remain fit, the ace is predominantly used as a winger but can also play in the No.10 role or even a striker.

Smith Rowe is an accomplished England youth international, the ace has represented the Young Lions at Under 16s, 17s, 18s and 19s level.

The attacking midfielder was part of the England Under-17s squad that lifted the Under-17s World Cup in 2017, Smith Rowe certainly has a promising future and he’ll be raring to put injury troubles behind him to continue his development next season.