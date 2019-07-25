(Photo) Dani Ceballos shirt number revealed by Arsenal as transfer is made official

Dani Ceballos has been given the number 8 shirt at Arsenal after his loan transfer from Real Madrid was officially announced this afternoon.

The Spain international inherits the number last worn by Aaron Ramsey, who left on a free transfer to Juventus this summer.

See above as Ceballos poses with his new Arsenal shirt, in what should be an exciting signing by the Gunners in what has been a quiet transfer window so far.

Ceballos has struggled to make himself a regular with the Madrid first-team, but has shown plenty of promise when used and had a particularly impressive tournament with Spain Under-21s as they won the European Championship this summer.

The 22-year-old was named player of the tournament after helping his country to victory, and fans will hope his landing of the number 8 shirt points towards him playing a Ramsey-like role in Unai Emery’s side.