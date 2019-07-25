(Photo) Dani Ceballos shirt number revealed by Arsenal as transfer is made official

Dani Ceballos has been given the number 8 shirt at Arsenal after his loan transfer from Real Madrid was officially announced this afternoon.
The Spain international inherits the number last worn by Aaron Ramsey, who left on a free transfer to Juventus this summer.
MORE: Arsenal close to meeting asking price for top summer target claims Sky Sports reporter
See above as Ceballos poses with his new Arsenal shirt, in what should be an exciting signing by the Gunners in what has been a quiet transfer window so far.
Ceballos has struggled to make himself a regular with the Madrid first-team, but has shown plenty of promise when used and had a particularly impressive tournament with Spain Under-21s as they won the European Championship this summer.
The 22-year-old was named player of the tournament after helping his country to victory, and fans will hope his landing of the number 8 shirt points towards him playing a Ramsey-like role in Unai Emery’s side.