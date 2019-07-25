Man Utd are reportedly set to send goalkeeper Dean Henderson to Sheffield United on loan for a second consecutive season.

The 22-year-old was an ever-present for the Blades last year as he played a pivotal role in their promotion back to the Premier League.

SEE MORE: Manchester United set to offer exciting starlet a bumper new deal after impressive pre-season

However, he returned from that loan spell this summer and with doubts over where he would be placed in the pecking order at Man Utd given the competition for places, it was unclear if he would be forced to sit on the sidelines and risk seeing that progress disrupted.

According to Sky Sports though, he will join Sheffield Utd on another season-long loan deal, as it’s claimed that a move has already been agreed and is expected to be confirmed by the end of the week.

That will be good news for Henderson as he’ll get the chance to continue to prove his quality while making his case to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Premier League that he is the long-term solution for the Red Devils between the posts.

It’s also great news for Blades boss Chris Wilder to bring Henderson back given he was so important to the team last season, and so they’ll hope he can play a key role in helping them fend off the threat of relegation this year.

Nevertheless, back-to-back loan exits come with their own risks too as question marks could perhaps be raised over whether or not Henderson will eventually get his shot at Man Utd, or if it is merely delaying the inevitable and that he will eventually have to move elsewhere on a permanent basis to be sure of being a No.1 choice.