‘Disastrous’ and ‘tragic’ – These Man Utd fans pick out major issue with XI vs Tottenham

Man Utd continue their pre-season preparations on Thursday as they face Premier League rivals Tottenham in Shanghai.

The Red Devils will be hoping to continue to boost morale and confidence within the squad as they look to bounce back from a bitterly disappointing season last time out.

SEE MORE: Deal agreed: Man Utd ace set for exit by end of week as he closes in on season-long loan move

Having failed to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and with no trophies to show for their efforts, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have his work cut out for him this season to ensure that they make progress.

Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are the only summer signings thus far, and that in turn means that there will be a number of familiar faces in a defence that was poor last year.

United conceded 54 goals in 38 Premier League games, giving them the worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings.

In turn, that would surely be the first priority for Solskjaer, but it has yet to be addressed other than Wan-Bissaka’s arrival.

With that in mind, the fans below were far from impressed to see Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Ashley Young named in the starting line-up to take on Spurs, and it remains to be seen if that was for good reason or not.

Perhaps in more positive news, Mason Greenwood gets another chance to impress while Paul Pogba starts, but that porous defence was such a major issue last year that United fans are still frustrated that it hasn’t been sorted out yet.

? Today's team news is in — and there are six changes from our previous #ICC2019 game…#MUFC #MUTOUR ?? — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 25, 2019

What the fuck is that back line. Smalling rojo young???? — A K ï ??? (@akshay_aki_2) July 25, 2019

Why mix it half superstars and half deadwood first time we play a challenge? Oh well AWB can run that defence on his own. — AxAs (@AxAs23) July 25, 2019

Disastrous backline — Suraj (@MeisterSuraj) July 25, 2019

They backline is fucking tragic #GlazersOut — Jake? (@UnitedJake_) July 25, 2019

Why in 2019 is Smalling, Rojo and Young all staring and Ashely Young is the captain?pic.twitter.com/GXfLhEUyan — T??s? ?¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) July 25, 2019

Smalling,Rojo,Young…. oh dear — Zach™? (@mufczach) July 25, 2019

If Wan-Bissaka carries that defence he deserves ballon d’or — . (@WocyOggg) July 25, 2019