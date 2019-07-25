Double blow: World-class Tottenham target valued closer to €100m and doesn’t want to leave amid talk of approach

Reports in England on Thursday suggested Tottenham have made an approach for Juventus star Paulo Dybala, but a move seemingly remains complicated.

As noted by the Evening Standard, it has been claimed that Spurs are keen on the Argentine playmaker, who is said to be valued at £80m, while a move in the final stages of the transfer window has been touted.

Dybala, 25, has been a pivotal figure in Juve’s success in recent years, scoring 78 goals in 182 appearances for the Turin giants while leading them to countless domestic trophies.

However, his form took a hit last season after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, as he was forced to adjust his role in the team under Massimiliano Allegri, and that in turn resulted in his lowest goals tally by some distance since joining Juve.

Time will tell how he fits into Maurizio Sarri’s plans and whether or not he’ll be handed a more prominent role to be more decisive, but reports in Italy have suggested that Spurs may have been dealt a double blow.

As reported by Goal Italy, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, not only has it been claimed that Dybala doesn’t want to leave Juventus this summer, but it’s noted that the reigning Serie A champions value him closer to €100m.

In turn, that would certainly complicate matters for Tottenham, and Mauricio Pochettino will not want to go into the final fortnight of the summer transfer window chasing a deal that may not be possible.

With that in mind, it would be no surprise if they have alternative plans to bolster their attack, as they look to continue to strengthen their squad this summer to build on last season and prove that they can compete for major honours year in and year out.

Dybala would certainly be a marquee signing and a great addition to the squad, but time will tell if the two clubs are able to reach an agreement, and if the player himself will green light a move to north London.