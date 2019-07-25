‘I hope he’s learnt his lesson’ – Allardyce aims swipe at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Former England manager Sam Allardyce feels that Jurgen Klopp’s tactics and training style can often burn players out.

One of the finest managers in world football, Klopp has helped Liverpool regain their status among the elite clubs in Europe.

The German coach guided Liverpool to three finals before winning the Champions League last season. Aside from that triumph, Liverpool also came very close to winning the Premier League and eventually lost out to Manchester City by only a point.

However, the Reds were also to blame for this as negative results against Man City, Leicester City, West Ham, Manchester United and Everton saw them squander a seven-point lead they had by the end of 2018.

Despite the impact that Klopp has had at Liverpool, Allardyce feels that the 52-year old’s pressing methods can often lead to injuries.

While speaking to talkSPORT, the former Crystal Palace and West Ham manager said: “Personally, I hope he’s learned his lesson [from] when he first came. Because he did that pressing job and he got about eight to ten injuries. I think when you train at a high intensity and play at a high intensity, you’re going to burn players out, I was speaking to Sir Alex about this at his golf do.”

Klopp’s methods have so far helped Liverpool immensely and as for injuries, there were a few injuries during the entirety of last season as barring Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren, none of the others seemed too long-term.

Liverpool finished their pre-season tour of the United States with a 2-2 draw against Sporting, and now the Reds have two matches remaining against Napoli and Lyon. Four days after that last outing, they take on Manchester City in the Community Shield in their first outing in the competition since 2006 when they beat Chelsea 2-1.