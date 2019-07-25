There was nobody more important to the “Sarriball” system than Jorginho, however he seems to be enjoying a change of style under a new manager.

Jorginho was vital to Maurizio Sarri at Napoli, so it was no great shock when he brought him to London. It was easy to speculate if the Italian international would thrive while playing in a different system.

According to Football Italia, Jorginho is relishing the change in style employed by Frank Lampard and feels more free to create. He said: “It’s new for me and it will take a little bit of time but I like it and we are working well. I have more space to create and I’m more free so I can do many things with my creativity.”

He also confirmed his intention to stay at Chelsea by saying: “He has left and I am staying here at Chelsea. I’m very happy in London, I have a long contract and I hope to be here for a long time.”

Under Sarri, Jorginho was employed as the deepest of three midfielders where he was expected to control possession and organise the players in front of him. Although he performed the role perfectly, it could also be argued it limited what he could do and made him perform within his capabilities.

Under Lampard it sounds like he will be one of two central midfielders so he will have to work harder but will have more freedom in his play. This should also allow N’Golo Kante to return to his more natural role, as Sarri employed him further up the pitch.

Jorginho certainly sounds confident in his ability to adapt to the new style. If he can bring more to the team he will be as a key a player for Lampard as he was for the now Juventus manager Sarri.