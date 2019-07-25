Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the prospect of Bruno Fernandes joining Manchester United is a concern given his quality.

Klopp was full of praise for Fernandes following Liverpool’s pre-season match against Sporting CP at the Yankee Stadium which ended in a 2-2 draw, and Klopp feels that the addition of the Portugal international would strengthen their rivals if a move materialised having now seen him close up.

As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Klopp said: “If he will do that then we will face him. He’s obviously a really good player. They have already a few really good players, so that will probably make them stronger. It’s not nice, but it (United’s transfer business) is not our cup of tea, to be honest.”

Fernandes had a brilliant game against Liverpool, scoring Sporting’s opening goal and assisting Wendel’s goal in the 53rd minute. Liverpool came back from behind with goals from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Portugal international had a terrific 18/19 season too, scoring 32 goals and providing 18 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions.

This has attracted a lot of interest from Manchester United who could make a bid of £50 million in the coming weeks according to the Independent, and given that form, it’s easy to see why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would want him to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

However, Sporting President Frederico Varandas has said that the 24-year old will cost more than €62 million. As quoted by Goal, Varandas told RTP: “I don’t know if there are many or if there are few [interested clubs]. What I know, a lot has been spoken of values, coming to the press, €55m, €62m… for that he doesn’t leave, for sure. If Bruno Fernandes leaves, players with quality will come. But if Bruno leaves.”

Fernandes himself has expressed his interest to play in England. While leaving for New York for the Liverpool game, the Sporting captain told reporters about his future as quoted by the Mirror: “The president decides that, not me. I don’t care about the market, I’ve talked about this many times. The only thing I can do now is that I need to catch the plane so I don’t miss it.

“Will this be the last match for Sporting? I don’t know, it’s the coach who decides. I told you before I’d like to play in England, but I don’t care about it right now. If it could be this season? It could be when the club decides, I’m not in charge.”