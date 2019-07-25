Jurgen Klopp tells Liverpool to open talks over beating Manchester United to potential £100m transfer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly urged his club to open talks with Borussia Dortmund over a transfer swoop for Jadon Sancho.

According to Don Balon, the German tactician is eager to land the highly-rated 19-year-old to complete with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in his attack.

However, the report suggests Real Madrid may be ahead of the running for Sancho’s signature as things stand.

Another Don Balon report claimed Sancho himself had offered himself to Manchester United, who have also been linked with the England international several times before.

Reports from as early as March, such as this one from the Telegraph, claimed Man Utd were interested in Sancho, who they say would likely cost around £100million.

The teenager is a top talent and could undoubtedly strengthen either United or Liverpool if he were to make the move back to England.

Sancho would add another option up front for Klopp’s side, with the Reds perhaps benefiting from having at least one more strong option to allow the likes of Salah and Mane more rest, particularly as the pair were both involved in international tournaments this summer and may be burnt out by the time the new season gets going.

Meanwhile, MUFC would undoubtedly see Sancho as a big upgrade on almost any of their current attacking midfield options as Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial have all had their struggles at Old Trafford.

And while summer signing Daniel James looks a decent prospect, Sancho looks a level above the Welshman, whose main experience of first-team football so far has come at Championship level.