Ryan Kent was outstanding for Rangers last season and Steven Gerrard made no secret of the fact he wants him back again this season. Unfortunately for them, it seems Kent has impressed for Liverpool this summer.

A story on The Daily Record has highlighted some comments LIverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made to LiverpoolTV.

Klopp had been discussing Kent’s pre-season when he said: “Ryan had sensational moments in the Sevilla game – one-on-one situations are his big strength.He is a wonderful kid, a wonderful player”

He went on to say: “Very good moments in pre-season, but it is for all the boys always a big challenge as well to show up. They probably feel under pressure, which they shouldn’t but it is natural that it happens. I am happy about that, absolutely.”

The story also states that Liverpool are unlikely to bring in any big name signings so Kent may get given a chance at Anfield this season.

There is still some hope for Rangers fans that they might get so see Kent at Ibrox again this season.

Firstly the transfer window isn’t shut yet, so its not impossible Liverpool will bring in players which would make the youngster available for loan again. Secondly the Scottish window runs for a few more weeks than the Premier League’s. This means Klopp may want him for the start of the season but quickly realise he would be better suited to another loan spell.

Kent was outstanding in Scotland last year and ended up winning the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award. He’s shown he could be good enough for Liverpool but it will come down to what they feel is best for his future development.

His return could complete the Rangers squad as they attempt to oust Celtic as Premiership winners this season.