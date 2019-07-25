Decision close: Premier League club plot transfer raid for Liverpool attacker

Newcastle United are reportedly plotting a move to sign Liverpool starlet Harry Wilson either on loan or on a permanent transfer.

The Welshman shone on loan at Derby County last season but does not look assured of regular first-team football in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, which is full of top class players in every area of the pitch.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are now close to making a decision on Wilson’s situation as the club end their pre-season tour, with Newcastle hovering for a possible deal.

The report also links Aston Villa with an interest in Wilson, who certainly looks like he could do a job for most Premier League sides.

LFC fans may no doubt have been hoping to see the 22-year-old finally break through at Anfield, but this report suggests it’s looking unlikely.

Wilson would, however, surely lift the mood at St James’ Park after a difficult summer in which Rafael Benitez has departed and been replaced by an underwhelming managerial appointment in Steve Bruce.