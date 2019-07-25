Manchester United still in Bruno Fernandes transfer talks despite reports to the contrary, claims journalist

Manchester United are reportedly still in talks over the transfer of Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes despite claims to the contrary, according to one well-connected Man Utd journalist.

Despite so many strong links with Fernandes throughout this summer, there has been a lack of movement on the Portugal international as we head ever closer to the end of the transfer window.

Sky Sports then today claimed that United were not looking likely to sign Fernandes, despite having scouted the player, suggesting some level of interest.

However, Jonathan Shrager claims he’s had contact with people close to the deal and it seems some sources still believe it could be on, with negotiations ongoing and the Red Devils holding a firm interest in the 24-year-old.

Reports surfaced today which suggested #MUFC are unlikely to sign Fernandes but I’ve just had contact with someone close to the situation who tells me that talks are ongoing & United are still definitely interested in Bruno. Frustrating, yes, but it’s just part of the dance, Reds — Jonathan Shræger (@JonathanShrager) July 25, 2019

Shrager has been an online presence for a number of years and interviewed United players past and present on YouTube, so there seems a strong chance he has reliable contacts here.

He added in another tweet that there’s a lack of progress being made on Harry Maguire, with MUFC said to be ‘painful’ in how they do their business.

And to be honest, that sounds highly believable!