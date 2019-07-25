Menu

“He is Phil Jones on speed” – These Manchester United fans call for signing following star’s setback vs Tottenham

Leicester City FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Most Manchester United fans are now more eager than ever for their club to dip into the transfer market for a new centre-back before the end of the summer.

The Red Devils have just beaten Tottenham 2-1 in a pre-season friendly, but lost Eric Bailly to what could be a bad injury after some rash play by the defender.

MORE: Man United face competition from Premier League rivals in transfer race for £31m star

The Ivory Coast international notably went off on a stretcher and this tweet below from Rob Dawson also shows he was on crutches afterwards.

Bailly didn’t exactly have the best time at Old Trafford last season either, and this may well signal the end of his United career.

MUFC have notably been linked strongly with a move for Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire, and the Metro claim Bailly fears for his career if the England international does join.

It seems many United fans now agree with that sentiment as the player has once again done himself no favours as supporters write him off for his reckless playing style that seems to have got him into this mess…

More Stories Eric Bailly Harry Maguire