“He is Phil Jones on speed” – These Manchester United fans call for signing following star’s setback vs Tottenham

Most Manchester United fans are now more eager than ever for their club to dip into the transfer market for a new centre-back before the end of the summer.

The Red Devils have just beaten Tottenham 2-1 in a pre-season friendly, but lost Eric Bailly to what could be a bad injury after some rash play by the defender.

The Ivory Coast international notably went off on a stretcher and this tweet below from Rob Dawson also shows he was on crutches afterwards.

Eric Bailly leaving the stadium on crutches with his left knee in a brace. Doesn’t look good. pic.twitter.com/HwBhvhoLXA — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) July 25, 2019

Bailly didn’t exactly have the best time at Old Trafford last season either, and this may well signal the end of his United career.

MUFC have notably been linked strongly with a move for Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire, and the Metro claim Bailly fears for his career if the England international does join.

It seems many United fans now agree with that sentiment as the player has once again done himself no favours as supporters write him off for his reckless playing style that seems to have got him into this mess…

Feel for Eric Bailly but was pessimistic about his chances this season with United looking to sign Maguire. Rash as fuck and injury prone, but annoyingly I think there’s a good defender somewhere in him as he showed in 2016/17. He is Phil Jones on speed. — Dale O'Donnell (@ODonnellDale) July 25, 2019

Another defensive injury think it shows that Bailly not going to be a success at United.. definitely need to bring a CB in #mufc — Brownee (@ZakeryyB) July 25, 2019

Bailly in ‘unnecessary tackle because he’s so rash’ injury shocker! #mufc — Grumble (@Grumble82) July 25, 2019

Eric Bailly – the new Phil Jones #mufc — Ricky (@DoubleGreyGoose) July 25, 2019

There was a article prior to KO suggesting that Eric Bailly is worried about his future should we sign Harry Maguire… he’s just been stretchered which could well be the final nail in the coffin. — Josh (@ManUnitedMedia) July 25, 2019

Sad for Bailly but at least now maybe we get a defender — Tytanium ? (@IamTytanium) July 25, 2019

We’ve lost Bailly now looks like for some time- surely we gotta go back for Maguire!! — The Green Devil ? (@jimshady20) July 25, 2019