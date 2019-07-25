Asking price set: Manchester United prepared to allow star transfer away for £45million

Manchester United have reportedly set an asking price of around £45million for Anthony Martial as Real Madrid show an interest in a transfer.

A report earlier today from Don Balon linked Martial with Real Madrid as a cheaper alternative to Liverpool attackers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

And now another Spanish source Diario Gol also claim the France international is a name on Real’s radar and that he’d be available for a pretty reasonable £45m.

It’s easy to imagine that, despite his inconsistency at Old Trafford, Martial’s talents might actually be quite well suited to a team like Madrid.

Los Blancos could definitely do with more quality up front after the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, while Marco Asensio is injured and Gareth Bale looks set to leave the club, if Zinedine Zidane’s recent quotes on BBC Sport are anything to go by.

Martial has shown some promise in his time with the Red Devils, but a combination of being played in different positions and having to adjust to different managers may have affected his game.

Something of a fan-favourite at Man Utd, one imagines a number of the club’s fans would not be best pleased to see Martial go, even if £45m looks like a tempting amount that could be better invested elsewhere in the squad.