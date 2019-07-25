Man Utd eyeing French striker who bagged 23 goals last season if star player departs

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Olympique Lyon striker Moussa Dembele if Romelu Lukaku leaves Old Trafford.

Inter Milan are keen on signing Lukaku and the club’s Sporting Director Piero Ausilio has confirmed to Sky Italia that the Nerazzurri have made an official approach for him. Ausilio said: “It was an official contact as it should be between two important clubs like Inter and Manchester.”

Earlier this week, ESPN claimed that Manchester United had rejected a £54 million bid for the Belgian international. Despite managing to keep hold of Lukaku so far, the Red Devils are reportedly already lining up replacements provided the 26-year old leaves the club.

According to Sky Sports, United are eyeing 23-year-old Lyon striker Dembele, who joined the Ligue 1 side from Celtic last August for a transfer fee reported to be £19.7 million by the BBC.

He had a fine debut season with Les Gones, scoring 23 goals and providing six assists in 52 appearances across all competitions as Lyon finished third in Ligue 1 behind PSG and Lille.

Provided Lukaku does leave Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely need another centre-forward and Dembele has got potential which is evident through his performances for Lyon last season and with Celtic previously.

As for United’s current frontman, he managed just 15 goals in 45 appearances last year, and with Solskjaer preferring the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial at times with their pace and directness, coupled with the arrival of Daniel James this summer, it could spell an exit for the former Everton striker.