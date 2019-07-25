Solskjaer ready to accept £27m-plus-player transfer bid for Manchester United star

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly open to a possible swap deal transfer involving Paul Pogba and Paulo Dybala.

The Red Devils look set to be offered around £27million in cash along with Dybala as Juventus chase the signing of Pogba, according to Don Balon.

The Argentine forward has been linked with Man Utd by Tuttosport, who claim the player is seriously considering his future in Turin this summer.

And it seems Solskjaer could be ready to agree to a deal that would see United land Dybala as part of letting Pogba leave for Juve, according to Don Balon.

It makes sense that the Norwegian tactician would be keen on the 25-year-old, who would surely represent a major upgrade on Alexis Sanchez.

United need superior attacking players if they are to progress after only finishing sixth in the Premier League last season, missing out on a place in the Champions League and ending up miles behind their fiercest rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

While allowing Pogba to leave looks a bit of a gamble, Don Balon note that MUFC could also move in the market for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to fill that role.