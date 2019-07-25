Manchester United star worried about being sold if £80m transfer target arrives at Old Trafford

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly fears for his future at the club if Harry Maguire completes a proposed transfer from Leicester this summer.

According to Metro Sport, United are confident of negotiating a deal to sign the Foxes centre-back before the August 8 deadline, despite being told to fork out around £80 million for his services.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been on the lookout for a new centre-back after watching his side ship 54 Premier League goals last season, with the likes of Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones all struggling to impress at the back.

Metro Sport reports that Bailly is worried about being sold if Maguire arrives at Old Trafford, with only one year left to run on his current contract with the Red Devils.

Jones and Marcos Rojo signed new deals in the past year, Smalling’s services are likely to be retained and Axel Tuanzebe has been tipped for a prominent role at the Theatre of Dreams next term.

Meanwhile, Victor Lindelof continues to stand out as one of United’s most promising young players, which leaves Bailly as the odd one out in Solskjaer’s defensive ranks.

The Ivorian moved to Old Trafford from Villarreal in 2016 and impressed in his first season under Jose Mourinho before a string of fitness issues stalled his progress.

Bailly was restricted to just 12 Premier League appearances in total last season and Maguire could push him even further down the squad pecking order if he completes a switch from Leicester over the next couple of weeks.

The 25-year-old has failed to achieve his full potential at United and it seems like he would now be better off playing regular football elsewhere and building his confidence back up.

Despite his recent woes at Old Trafford, Bailly still has the attributes to be a top defender and there will likely be a long list of potential suitors vying for his signature if he is forced to leave United before the start of the 2019-20 campaign.