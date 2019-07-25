Real Madrid consider double transfer raid on Manchester United as Liverpool duo too expensive

Real Madrid are reportedly considering alternative forward transfers this summer as they decide Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are likely to be too expensive if they also sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

As a result, Real could instead look to another United star in Anthony Martial for that position, according to a report from Spanish outlet Don Balon.

This would be a huge blow for the Red Devils, with these two big departures in one go surely too much for the club to deal with, with time ticking away for Premier League clubs to get signings in.

English teams have an earlier deadline than most other top European leagues, so it’s hard to imagine Man Utd will be easily persuaded to sell Martial as well as Pogba.

Don Balon state, however, that a deal for Pogba is looking ‘probable’ for the moment, with the France international long linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

The Times recently linked the 26-year-old with a return to his former club Juventus, whilst also quoting his agent Mino Raiola as confirming his client wanted to leave MUFC and that the process had begun.

Martial makes sense as a target for Madrid after showing a great deal of potential in his time with United, even if he has been inconsistent.

Salah and Mane are undoubtedly the superior players, but would surely be harder to bring in after Liverpool’s Champions League triumph.

As challenging as it may be to try to sign both Pogba and Martial, the former Monaco man looks a decent alternative, while four other names are also under consideration, according to Don Balon.