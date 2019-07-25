€80m-rated star has transfer agreement with Liverpool in surprise development

Just earlier today, Liverpool’s hopes of sealing a transfer for Lille star Nicolas Pepe looked more or less dead in the water.

The Times had linked the Reds with an interest in Pepe recently, though their report suggested Manchester United may have been further ahead in negotiations anyway.

And then quotes from Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti, reported here by Football Italia, confirmed his club were negotiating a deal with Pepe’s representatives.

It’s also worth noting that ESPN reported that LFC had angrily denied links with Pepe earlier in the summer.

And yet, this story just won’t go away as Calcio Napoli now claim to have learned that the 24-year-old has a ‘rough agreement’ to move to Anfield.

La Voix du Nord claim Lille want €80million for their star player, which is perhaps a lot for Liverpool to spend on what many would see as a luxury signing.

It remains to be seen how much the club will push for this to go through, even if there does seem to be some level of interest.

It is a surprise, however, to see Calcio Napoli claim the deal with Liverpool is in place, with Jurgen Klopp not exactly in dire need of more depth up front, even if it would be useful.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino make up a world class front three, though some might argue Firmino in particular could contribute a higher goal tally for a player in his position.

Top teams always need to improve, and the Merseyside giants may perhaps benefit from one more top forward if they are to make up that slenderest of gaps on rivals Manchester City next season.